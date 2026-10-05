I like the movie Big Daddy , idc.

Author of Fit Nation Natalia Mehlman Petrzela called my not-your-typical-fitness-book, The Forever Project , “ required reading with your gym membership .” Pre-order it at any of the links on this page for around $20, before it’s out in January.

Pre-order The Forever Project

I’ve heard some iteration of “I wish I had my younger metabolism” what feels like a thousand times in my life, and given that my contemporaries and I are in our mid-late 30s, references to the idea pop up now and then as people kvetch about getting older.

For me this is a funny notion because when I was roughly 13 to 25 years old I was heavier and had much more body fat than almost every other girl or young woman I knew. I weighed like 60 pounds more than I do now when I was 20. I certainly could not “eat whatever I wanted” just because I was young. The laws of the human body still applied to me: I gained a lot of weight because I was sedentary and a binge eater; I typically ate more calories than I burned.

Over the past 11 years I’ve realized and tested the volume of food I can eat while maintaining my size (right now, around 2,200 calories) or slowly cutting body fat (only a couple hundred calories less) — certainly more than the 1,200 or whatever I thought was appropriate when I was gagging on Atkins Bars as a teen. I’m 37 now and whatever is going on with my metabolism has made me leaner, stronger, and more energetic than I was in high school or college. So in my case, what gives?

There’s a cultural notion that our metabolisms nosedive off a cliff in our 30s. That’s right around when a lot of people, especially women, confront a ton of frustrating body-image messaging related to “anti-aging” and I think are privy to the diet culture psyop that they need to buy and do a bunch of useless crap to counteract their “slowing metabolism.” Let me illuminate why this is a lie or an overstatement for a great many of us, why that’s good news, and what you can do with this knowledge.