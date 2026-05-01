Body Type

Body Type

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Alice's avatar
Alice
5h

That last paragraph reminded me of one of the first outfits that made me sit up and take notice of Daniel Roseberry's work - Bella Hadid's incredible lung necklace/neck piece at Cannes a few years ago. https://vogue.sg/bella-hadids-schiaparelli-necklace-will-forever-change-the-way-you-think-of-jewellery/ (for the pics, not the title). Roseberry/the original Schiaparelli have actually done a lot of work with body parts as fashion, and even though Roseberry's iteration was pretty recent, I wonder if people will pull it again for this gala.

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Caroline Beuley's avatar
Caroline Beuley
5h

I am honestly fascinated to see how this theme plays out. Should be interesting. Also, is your title in any way a reference to that movie The Room. All I can think about when I read it is "You're tearing me apart Lisa!!" hahaha

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