Hey all. I have Covid and can barely focus on anything, so I’m taking this opportunity to gather questions from you. I’d like to do this a couple of times a year, considering I’ve been getting more direct questions from readers lately on Notes and in other posts’ comments, which I love. Here’s the deal:

Ask me anything about the topics I cover in Body Type:

Exercise/lifting

Nutrition

Embodiment/body image

Body culture

Celebrity/influencer culture re: bodies

Aging and appearance

Habit change

Body composition/body or weight change/fat loss

Binge eating disorder/recovery

Etc. You can look through my archive to get a sense of what I tend to write about/have knowledge of.

Note: I’m already going to do a protein post soon, so maybe ask about something other than protein!

I will answer (in a later post or posts, depending on how many questions I get) to the best of my ability in my capacity as someone with a degree of personal or professional expertise in/familiarity with these topics, but if I don’t know the answer I will find or direct you to someone who does. I’ll be sure to provide you with as much no-bullshit evidence/further reading as I can.

Leave your question in a comment below, or email me in response to this post if you’d prefer it not be public.

Thank you, xo

