Body Type

Substackers for Palestine Children's Relief: A fundraiser
Help bring aid to children in need.
  
Mikala Jamison
111

May 2024

The millennial body image curse
How do we feel about our bodies? Do we even know?
  
Mikala Jamison
64

April 2024

Is it influencer critique, or is it misogyny?
Alert: I'm posting while angry!
  
Mikala Jamison
96

March 2024

On resilience in a post-Ozempic world
Body culture's rough. Time to be tough.
  
Mikala Jamison
20
Breaking down Megan Thee Stallion's Nike ad
There's always a message behind the message.
  
Mikala Jamison
14
These clips will make you happy
My fave body moments in TV, movies, & comedy.
  
Mikala Jamison
1

February 2024

Am I not a Swiftie because I was fat?
Her music celebrates girlhood. Not mine, though.
  
Mikala Jamison
41
'My body could vaporize and I would still exist'
A guest essay from Margo Steines.
  
Mikala Jamison
13

January 2024

What Ballerina Farm gets right (gasp!)
Modern body culture demands this strategy.
  
Mikala Jamison
27
The era of beauty standard brain rot
In which "good-looking" no longer cuts it.
  
Mikala Jamison
88
The 'trying to get pregnant' post
I finally feel ready. Here's why.
  
Mikala Jamison
16
‘I am forever fallen in sin of not having the perfect bod’ – A Q&A with Alex Dobrenko
His thoughts on body image, raising a son, and the body stuff men struggle with.
  
Mikala Jamison
12
