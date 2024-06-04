Body Type
Substackers for Palestine Children's Relief: A fundraiser
Help bring aid to children in need.
Jun 4
Mikala Jamison
398
May 2024
The millennial body image curse
How do we feel about our bodies? Do we even know?
May 13
Mikala Jamison
351
April 2024
Is it influencer critique, or is it misogyny?
Alert: I'm posting while angry!
Apr 16
Mikala Jamison
255
March 2024
On resilience in a post-Ozempic world
Body culture's rough. Time to be tough.
Mar 22
Mikala Jamison
110
Breaking down Megan Thee Stallion's Nike ad
There's always a message behind the message.
Mar 4
Mikala Jamison
52
These clips will make you happy
My fave body moments in TV, movies, & comedy.
Mar 1
Mikala Jamison
19
February 2024
Am I not a Swiftie because I was fat?
Her music celebrates girlhood. Not mine, though.
Feb 8
Mikala Jamison
161
'My body could vaporize and I would still exist'
A guest essay from Margo Steines.
Feb 6
Mikala Jamison
70
January 2024
What Ballerina Farm gets right (gasp!)
Modern body culture demands this strategy.
Jan 26
Mikala Jamison
173
The era of beauty standard brain rot
In which "good-looking" no longer cuts it.
Jan 19
Mikala Jamison
594
The 'trying to get pregnant' post
I finally feel ready. Here's why.
Jan 17
Mikala Jamison
12
‘I am forever fallen in sin of not having the perfect bod’ – A Q&A with Alex Dobrenko
His thoughts on body image, raising a son, and the body stuff men struggle with.
Jan 9
Mikala Jamison
62
