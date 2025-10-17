Make your wallet do the work, the VS Fashion Show, + protein woes: Notes roundup 10.17
Quick hits for your end of week.
Hey everyone. Doing something new here. If you’re unaware, Substack has a social media/newsfeed/Twitter-ish component called Notes, and I post there a lot. If you’re understandably social media fatigued, you don’t have to post or download or do anything new — you can read my Notes (you don’t even have to be logged into Substack) from your browser, all right here.
I post Notes a lot for two reasons: It’s the only social media that doesn’t make me feel insane and it’s fun for me, and because I don’t always have time to write a full emailed post, so I post there instead1. Sometimes my Notes generate a lot of great conversation about body culture, so here are some of my recent ones you might like to check out. Just click on each Note to read the full thing if it’s cut off. Enjoy!
On why the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is OK, actually:
On the “your protein has lead in it” news (read the linked post)
What the hell is happening at The Cut? On this gross rib surgery (alleged) advertorial
How to find time for exercise? Make your wallet do it
This interview with in is great
‘Fitness culture’ isn’t only one thing
How much cultural body anxiety is actually internet anxiety?
Body shaming is bad except when we do it — Dems
Have a great weekend!
