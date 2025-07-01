Body Type

Faith
i agree that covers like this, esp as a gen x-er, are encouraging. but i also wonder whether they represent what is happening in real life.

perhaps because i've been allowing myself to go down the perimenopause online rabbit hole, i have been in somewhat of a negative spiral about the new "expectations" of middle aged women to not gain a single pound. apparently it is a HUGE trend (?) amongst fit and non-overweight middle aged ladies to microdose GLP-1s out of frustration with 10-20 lb weight gain. i TOTALLY understand the frustration with weight gain despite continued exercise and good nutrition, but a big part of me is just like... SIGH, how will this make me feel about myself?

truthfully, i am vain enough to resent how i look next to others as a graying, non-botoxed, mid-sized 40-something year old (but also not vain enough to do any of those things).

Tina Derke
When I saw this cover, my first thought was she looks beautiful! I didn’t realize it was Lizzo. I didn’t notice that she didn’t have a flat stomach or that she had thighs heavier than some would approve. She just looked terrific! Wish that’s how people saw things w/o judgment & with positivity. Maybe someday…..

