Going to fully admit I stole this from Twitter but it’s a good Q so let’s go. Short and simple today.

What body or beauty standard do you not care about meeting/attaining at all?

Responses on Twitter ranged from “stretch marks” [presumably, caring whether you have them, or trying to get rid of them], “getting a big butt,” “getting my nails done,” “having a thigh gap,” “having perfect eyebrows,” “shaving my arms,” “having perky boobs,” and many more.

I love this. Despite how inundated so many of us are by messages about how we should look/be shaped/take care of ourselves (and despite the messages we can’t help but respond to with actions or spending), I have to believe there are some that have just missed us, or that we’ve been able to let go of. What a huge relief!

Mine?

I, too, don’t care about my stretch marks or getting rid of them. I don’t embrace them as something beautiful or whatever, they’re just there. Who cares.

I also don’t care about wearing makeup in public most of the time (sometimes, sure, but it no longer feels like a requirement), I’m not waxing my bikini line (I’m just gonna have stubble, whatever), and I could not possibly care less about how boobs or butts are “trending” more in any given year (as

predicts

, “If 2024 was the year of the small breast, 2025 will be the year of the SMALL ASS.” She’s probably right, but I’m so glad I don’t care either way).

What say you???

