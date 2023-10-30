iStock, Olga Strelnikova

Hello to my hundreds of new subscribers! Yay! A lot of you found me through this post, which is now the most-read on Body Type. Thanks for being here. I always have free content available (see my archive) but for full access to locked posts like this one, which are more “advice-y or spicy,” consider upgrading to a paid subscription. I run this newsletter by myself as a side gig, so your support means so much and truly keeps the lights on around here.

This is the second installment in my series, the Body Type Guide to Safe, Sane, Sustainable Change. A reminder of what this is all about:

This series is chock full of insights into how to gradually make changes to aspects of your life that have something to do with your body and/or your body image. Whether you’re interested in getting started with any kind of exercise, changing your body composition, thinking differently about food and eating, or just feeling better in and about your body, you’ll find something useful here.

Find the first post, “Tired/sad/lazy girl* fitness: Here’s how to start working out when it’s the last thing you can imagine doing” here.

This time, we’re talking about something I wish I had done before I ever got started with changing how I exercise, eat, and generally think about my body. Now that I know how beneficial it is, I impart this guidance onto you: