Food fight
My most destructive impulse is binge eating. I no longer feel trapped in a restrict-binge cycle; I feel trapped in a perfection-punishment cycle.
Note: This piece discusses disordered eating, binge eating, dieting, and addiction.
My father has been sober for nearly 20 years. He gently corrected me once when I referred to him as a “former alcoholic.”
I’ll be an alcoholic forever, he clarified. I’m a recovering alcoholic. I’ll be recovering for the rest of my life.
I understood then …
