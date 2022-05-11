'Junk food' needs no defense, 'healthy food' needs no praise
Some foods offer more or less nutrition than others. We shouldn’t think of food as “bad” or “good,” but we should understand it better to make choices in a twisted system.
Bon Appétit, a leading American food publication, says it’s redefining “junk food.” It recently published a package of stories about how it’s “time to look beyond the nutrition label and recognize that junk food can be good to us, too.” BA asserts that “junk food”—which it defines as “snack foods with little nutritional value”—is a so…
