Research doesn't make being fat any easier
Can we acknowledge the harms of fatphobia without "well, actually"-ing about health?
Thanks for reading. I’m running a 20% off paid subscriptions offer until 9/30, so upgrade now if you want access to all my work, including The Body Type Guide to Sane, Safe, Sustainable Change. Please click the ❤️ at the bottom if you enjoyed this post, and share it with a friend!
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Body Type to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.