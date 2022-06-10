Special feature: A Body Type Q&A
Ask me anything.
I’m hard at work these days on planning and prepping for the live storytelling show I’m producing [THE BODY SHOW, tickets on sale June 21!] which is only a little over a month away! Eeek! In the meantime, I’m pipelining posts of all kinds: An interview I did with Jayne Mattingly of Recovery Love and Care; an essay about body dysmorphia th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Body Type to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.