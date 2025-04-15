Body Type

Body Type

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Content Queen Zine's avatar
Content Queen Zine
Apr 15

Sorry, question about this I wasn't totally clear about! Do paid subscribers to Body Type get access to this with their subscriptions (love your writing!) or is this a separate paid add-on?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mikala Jamison
Isabelle Drury's avatar
Isabelle Drury
7d

Verrrrryyyy exited for this >:) Espc the sleep one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Mikala Jamison
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture