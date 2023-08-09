Target’s vanity sizing reaches new lows
One of the worst offenders of sizing trickery is getting more extreme.
I recently went to buy a pair of jeans at Target. I grabbed a few sizes to bring into the dressing room, because I know how American clothiers just love to keep us guessing and teetering on the verge of emotional collapse at try-on time.
My body has not shrunk since the last time I tried on Target jeans. The first pair I tried were a size down from the size I walked into Target wearing, and they were too big. The next size down still gapped in the back and bunched in the crotch. Out of sheer curiosity and bewilderment, I grabbed jeans four sizes smaller than my most-common size. They fit. Target vanity sized me to filth that day.
This is not an atypical experience, per a Twitter search: