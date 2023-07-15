This Barbie is fed up with body policing
We've been so harmed by a thinness-obsessed culture that demonizing weight loss seems like a potential corrective. It isn't.
Thanks for reading! This independent newsletter is fueled by likes, shares, and subscriptions, so if you’re into it, here’s how to help me: Click the ❤️ at the bottom so I get more visibility on Substack. Consider going paid for access to all posts (here’s my archive). Share with a friend or on social media. You have my endless gratitude!
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Body Type to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.