This is the official first installment of the TAKE YOUR BODY BACK INITIATIVE (TYBBI), a series for paid subscribers to Body Type who crave guidance, structure, and support re: making realistic changes to their bodily habits.

First, we’re tackling sleep — despite my crude and clickbaity title here, the TYBBI post about sex won’t debut until later this year 🌶️. Here’s what this post will give you:

The tried-and-tested things I do and own that give me (an insomnia-prone night owl 4 lyfe with sleep apnea) my best sleep

My experience doing a sleep study and why I think you should do one

What I’m doing now to improve my sleep — I’m committing to a couple of habit changes from now until at least 5/19, when I launch our group follow-up chat (I’m doing these one-month challenges with you, remember!)

A comments section for you to share your goals, ask me questions, and talk to other readers: These are your TYBBI cheerleaders, comrades, advisors, and tips-and-tricks providers. If you’ve never spent time in my comments sections before, let me assure you: They are lovely, thoughtful, supportive spaces full of very cool people 💚

There are currently 214 paid subscribers to this here newsletter. (What a team!) I hope a nice chunk of you join TYBBI now or for one of the other topics. This series is my attempt to help you all as best I can based on my experience and expertise, but I’m hoping you’ll help me, too, just by sharing, trying, and being here — habit change is so much easier when you’re not doing it on your own. Let’s go.