Good morning, Body Typers. Time for another Weekly Discussion. Here’s the last one, which got a ton of comments! I love love loved reading them. Thank you for contributing to the conversation.

If you’re new here — and many of you are, yay, welcome! — these posts are a place for you to talk to each other (and me) about topics that are more chit-chatty than full post-y. This is a space for you.

This week, I’m closing comments to paid subscribers only, since this question could bring up some personal stuff I want people to feel comfortable sharing. If you always want access to these discussions and my other paywalled content, please upgrade. Just $4.17/month for an annual subscription helps me keep writing and building this community. If you want to be part of the paid Body Type community but cannot afford it right now, contact me and I’ll comp you, no questions asked.

This week’s discussion:

What is a comment someone made about your body that you’ll never forget?

You could share a comment that made you feel good, bad, or something more complicated. You could share a few. Anything goes. The idea is to consider for a second what comments about your body have stuck with you and why — and, maybe, give yourself a chance to shake off any painful ones once you realize you’ve been carrying them around. That’s not easy (I think the shitty body comments people say to us when we’re young, especially, tend to stick with us forever), but I find it easier when I’m able to say them aloud and commiserate with other people. Do that in the comments, if you like. I’ll drop mine there as well.

Have a great rest of your week, and stay tuned for a new full post from me soon.