Body Typers! Good morning. It’s time for another ✨Weekly Discussion!✨ Here was the first one, from earlier in Sept. (OK, I missed some weeks, I’ll get it together, let’s not talk about it), and I’m so grateful for your comments. These posts are a place for you to talk to each other — and me, I’ll respond to everything — about topics better suited to chit-chat than a full essay post. This is your space.

This week’s discussion:

What is the number-one thing that’s changed the game for you, body-wise?

In other words: What is the top thing, if you had to choose, that made things better for you in the realm of exercise/eating/sleep/self-image/body composition/strength/sex/wearing clothes/anything re: your body? What’s the one thing you want to shout from the rooftops about/encourage people to consider because it’s been that damn helpful for you? Tell us!

Important: Of course, what works for one person might not work for all. None of this is meant to be taken as strict — and certainly not medical — advice. Have your grains of salt ready, just in case. This is just a forum for you to consider what’s had real staying power in terms of helping you feel better in and about your body, so that other people might consider similar things if it works for their lifestyle and values.

Mine? Eating more protein. Once I started incorporating it into almost all my meals (along with fat and carbs), so much changed. I felt satisfied from eating. I didn’t get hangry and insane 90 minutes after meals. My stomach hurt less (probably because eating more protein from real food sources meant I was eating less crap and diet-y frankenfoods). I obviously saw strength returns in the gym. I’m not saying I started chugging down five protein shakes and erythritol-loaded “protein snacks” a day; I’m saying I started looking at what I ate and thinking about how eggs, fish, beans, lean meats, and higher-protein grains and veggies fit into the picture. That truly changed everything for me.

OK, your turn!

