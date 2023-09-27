3 hot takes on body image, exercise, & eating 🔥
PLUS: A little review of the "naked dating" show that dropped on Max.
Hi! Thanks for reading. Please click the ❤️ at the bottom if you like this piece (it helps more readers find me) or better yet, share it and/or leave a comment. I crave your comments!
First, news/housekeeping:
I LANDED A LITERARY AGENT AFTER WORKING ON A BOOK PROPOSAL FOR MONTHS! OPERATION: BODY TYPE BOOK JUST GOT A BIG BOOST! 🎉and ’s How to Glow in the Dark.)
(If you’re working on a proposal/looking for an agent, subscribe to Kate McKean’sA post shared by @_bodytype
Before Sept. 30, get 20% off a paid subscription here! In addition to paid posts like this, you’ll get a post each month in my Guide to Sane, Safe, Sustainable Change: A practical guide to habit change and feeling better in/about your body.
If you want to go paid but can’t swing it financially right now, email me and I’ll comp you, no questions asked.
I’ll always have free posts, too. Here’s my most recent, ICYMI: Research doesn’t make being fat any easier.
Especially if you read other Substacks, you should 1.) Use the Substack app, and 2.) Follow me/others on Notes, Substack’s social platform. Notes is the moment.
I recently responded to some questions posed to me by Eden Avery of. She told me she likes my “hot takes” (like this and this) and asked for more: “What are not enough people talking about, or getting right, right now?” Our discussion will be posted on her Substack soon, but I was inspired to dig in more here.
Here are the top-three things I’ve been thinking lately that I suppose could be considered 🔥hot takes🔥 because they challenge, or at least question, ideas I encounter a lot lately but don’t think are entirely considered or correct: