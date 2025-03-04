The ladies of Absolutely Fabulous .

Now, let’s talk about clothes. For years I’ve been working mostly from home and typically wear schlubby leisure clothes all day. Lately I’ve been going more often to a coworking space, and the other day opened my closet to get dressed for that. I unearthed this highlighter-yellow, ribbed, maxi-length dress I forgot I have. When paired with my green coat, it caused a guy on the street to say, “Okay, lemon-lime!” which made me laugh. It’s avocado more than Sprite, I think, but I’ll take it.

This is my favorite kind of outfit — a simple, one-piece garment (a sheath dress, a jumpsuit, etc.) rendered in a bold color or jewel tone. Putting together different tops and bottoms is annoying to me because I have a short torso and short legs and I don’t really get how to pick pieces that don’t distort the shape of my body and slice me in half in weird spots. Things that are all one piece are easy and make me feel sleek and tall and sexy. I’ve never pretended this isn’t something I enjoy.

I’ve been in a funk lately and putting on something colorful and cute made me feel great and like myself again, in a way. I like to wear bright, flashy, even kooky things (a friend sent me this video, because she is me) simply because I think clothes are fun. I wore this Kate Hewko overlay I got on Poshmark for a deep discount to the holiday party I hosted this year because there is no way not to have fun in this thing. You just cannot be a bad hang when you’re dressed like somebody’s pilled-out aunt who teaches art therapy and brought her own karaoke machine to the function.

I’m kind of in a Lexi Featherston season of my life re: clothes. It’s a party at the end of the world, baby, and I brought homemade limoncello and a great rack. Let’s go.

Clothes like this help me feel like I’m not taking anything too seriously, and I need that in my life because I take too many things too seriously. I’m inclined to be cynical, self-serious, self-isolating, and a grotesque ambition monster, but there’s another part of me that’s nakedly earnest and optimistic, sunny, upbeat, and ready to have a two-hour conversation about sibling birth order with a stranger. I like the latter woman a lot, so I dress like her when I can.

Re: how this relates to body stuff — the funk I’ve been in has affected my body a lot. I haven’t been working out as much as I used to and my other body-related habits have become kind of a mess, too. It happens, life happens, we roll with it. But as you surely know if you’re reading this newsletter, body changes can necessitate wardrobe changes and that can easily throw one into a self-worth spiral.

I’m trying not to go there, and clothes can actually help; the stretchy sheath dresses and floaty frocks protect me from any pants-related agita but still allow me to live, laugh, love. I feel worse when I hide myself in colorless, sad athleisure, honestly. I don’t feel my best in my body right now, but who the hell ever said I have to feel my best to have fun with clothes? Putting on the fun clothes helps me feel better.

When all else fails, though, I do turn to the standard uniform that carries me through many of my days: All-black workout clothes. I have like 10 pairs of the same black leggings, and lately in the cold weather I’m living in zip-ups. I pull the zip all the way to the top, put my thumbs through the thumbhole things, smash a ballcap over my unwashed hair, and manage to feel like an athletic spy/cat burglar/Upper East Side mom on her way to Pilates. When I wear this kind of thing, I am tapping into the side of me that is taking shit seriously, e.g., my workout. That makes me feel good about myself and my body, too.

The mess on my bed! Do not observe it!

OK, enough about me, for god’s sake. I ask you:

What outfits make you feel your best, in various contexts? What’s your daily uniform? What kind of clothes are you loving or avoiding, and why? What’s your relationship to clothes/fashion overall right now?

Feel free to answer any/all parts of this. Really, I just want to hear what you’re thinking and feeling about clothes these days. It’s a bummer you can’t leave pictures in comments, but if you’re inclined to share images with me of your favorite outfits, email me at mikala.jamison@gmail.com and I’ll put together a little slideshow of reader looks on my Notes feed. That would be fun :)

Talk to you again soon!

