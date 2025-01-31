I haven’t exactly been keeping it a secret (I've mentioned I’ve been working on it, oh, a thousand times in this newsletter) but now it’s official official: My first book, THE FOREVER PROJECT: How exercise helps us like our bodies (and ourselves) for the long haul is signed, sealed, and soon-to-be delivered!

If you want to make exercise work for you and find sane, safe, sustainable ways to feel better in and about your body, you’ll love The Forever Project. It will give you insights into why exercise (any kind, but you know I’ll be beating the strength training drum) matters not just for how you physically feel or look, but for self-actualization, becoming more curious and less afraid of failure, and for showing up in the world as a more generous person. Plus, it’ll give you a plan for exactly how to get into exercise even if you have little time and no idea what you’re doing. I get it. I got you.

Alongside this announcement, I’m also featured in On Substack about Body Type’s growth and how it helped me land my book deal. Check it out:

As I work on finishing the manuscript, I’ll of course still be writing here. Given the deadlines I’m juggling, I’ve had to get more organized and creative about what will show up in Body Type, so here’s what you can expect for the time being.

Each month, you’ll get a selection of these types of posts, adding up to 3-4 posts from me:

Nuts-and-bolts advice posts on how to regain a grip on body-related habits like sleep, movement, and nutrition (“The Take Your Body Back Initiative” series): Paid subscribers only

Longer essays ( like this one ), including guest posts ( like this one ): Most free, some will occasionally be paywalled depending on topic

Discussion posts ( like this one ), once a month: Free to read, comments will become paid-only

Responses to your questions from Ask Me Anything posts: Paid subscribers only

Curated roundups of body culture news from around the internet, and short contributions from other writers about their own feelings about their bodies (“The Body Culture Bulletin”): Free

For the writers, occasional insights into the book writing/publishing process, and tips: Paid subscribers only

Sneak peek(s) from The Forever Project when they’re ready: Free or paid??? I have to ask my agent, lol. But there will surely be at least one!

As you can see, more is going behind the paywall. I’ve kept Body Type almost completely free for over three years and have earned nearly 10,000 subscribers, so I hope I’ve proven that my work is worth a paid subscription if you have the means. I also understand that life’s expensive and not everyone can pay, so there will always be some free content here. It’s $5/month, or $4.17/month for an annual subscription:

I’ve said it before and I’ll never stop saying it: I could not be more grateful for your readership of this publication. You keep me going as an independent writer trying to carve out a space in the world of health, wellness, and culture writing online. Your readership and support drives this community and helped my literary agent find me here and eventually my book publisher, too. It’s helped me grow as a writer and a person trying to work on my relationship to my body (which, indeed, is a forever project). I’m so glad we’ve found each other.

