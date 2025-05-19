Hi! If you don’t know what the Take Your Body Back Initiative (TYBBI) is, read this:

The first post in the series, about how to make small positive improvements in the area of sleep, is here. Tomorrow, be on the lookout for the next post, about food and eating.

Paid subscribers can join the one-month follow-up after each TYBBI post drops, to talk progress, ask questions, get a little accountability, etc. I’m live today in the chat, ready to talk to you about how things are going with sleep. You have to be at least a free subscriber to view the chat section of Body Type, and a paid subscriber to view and comment on the TYBBI chats. Upgrade for $5/month or $50/year. See you there!