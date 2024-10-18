La Montagne (The Mountain) by Aristide Maillol (1937)

In a recent post on Substack, its author wrote a sentiment that’s become popular over the past several years in body acceptance/anti-diet culture spaces:

“I want to feel like a person whose body is indeed the least interesting thing about her, by several orders of magnitude.”

“Your body is the least interesting thing about you” / “My body is the least interesting thing about me” are phrases that have grown in popularity alongside body acceptance movements and in eating disorder recovery spaces. They appear on merch all over Etsy and in graphics that bounce around Instagram. I know they’re well-intended and respect how they can help ease suffering in an image-obsessed culture, especially for those in eating disorder recovery. I also think, though, that their use has become such an easy way to signal allegiance to body acceptance et al. movements that people might feel they have to say and believe these phrases to be good stewards of those ideals.

For example, I found it strange when I saw the “least interesting” phrasing in an email last year from Meg Gallagher, a trainer “on a mission to get a barbell in every woman’s hands.” I follow Meg’s content and have used her training app (it’s very good, and I recommend it to beginners all the time).

Meg built a lifting empire from the ground up based on the idea that “buff is beautiful”; has executed a 300+ squat, 170-pound bench, and a whopping 400+ deadlift; and is flexing her glorious, colossal guns in our faces, but we’re meant to believe she thinks the look of the female body is necessarily the least interesting thing about it? Sorry, don’t buy it. Her business depends on her body being interesting in a particular way, and she wouldn’t have a body-based business if she didn’t think it was. This feels more like Meg saying the Good, Body-Positive Thing just to say it, and while I understand the inclination to do that and how it might soothe some of the anxieties of her customer base, I perceive a disconnect between her words and what are clearly her actions and values.

What if you don’t think your body is the least interesting thing about you? What if, in fact, you think it’s among the most? Does that suggest your allegiance to antiquated beauty and body standards, or diet culture, or thinness obsession?

Not necessarily.

Like Meg, what my body can do and how it looks because I’m a woman who lifts weights is a critical part of who I am. The appearance of my body at its most muscular represents the work I did to recover from an eating disorder and use strength training as a means of self-actualization — and after growing up at a time when women feared even the faintest musculature, it reminds me that I’ve come a long way from the days when I wanted to be a wisp with a thigh gap.

It’s interesting to me (and I like when it’s interesting to others, what can I say?) that I can pick 300 pounds up off the ground or throw 100 pounds over my head as a 35-year old woman who grew up in a culture where being and looking strong was essentially an aberration. I like looking like those are things I can do. It feels radical. It’s not the most interesting thing about me, but it’s certainly not the least.

This isn’t just about muscularity — people use bodies of all shapes and sizes as performance, as mechanisms for storytelling, as art:

The most spectacular burlesque number I’ve ever seen was performed by a very fat woman who lip synced to “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from The Little Mermaid. She practically tore the building down by the rafters in her Ursula drag. The sign language interpreter pretended to faint when she shimmied her breasts at him and dropped into a split. Her body was interesting because it rejected an idea of burlesque that, as dancer Lillian Bustle has said, still expects women to maintain an “idealized ‘showgirl’ body type.” That’s interesting!

Maybe what people mean by these phrases is more along the lines of a statement I once saw in a tweet: “I do think our bodies are super interesting parts of us, but NOT in the way they’re usually promoted!” Right. I’ll do you one better: “Thinness doesn’t have to be the most interesting thing about the female body.”

I can dig those, but I can’t get on board with the idea that the body is fundamentally uninteresting or irrelevant. If you say it about yourself, that’s your prerogative, but I take issue with you saying it about bodies in general.

If your work, or your art, or you sense of self is connected to your body as a major point of interest, I see no problem with that so long as you’re not hurting yourself or others, and so long as you’ve interrogated your values. My lack of interest in my own body, my dissociation from it, and my belief in its irrelevance is what contributed to the eating disorder that locked me in bodily despair for years. That I came to find it interesting and important is ultimately what saved me. Turns out when I thought of it as something worth consideration, I treated it better.

