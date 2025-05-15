Gentle readers: I am about 70% done with the full draft of my book due to my publisher in August. It is the craziest thing I’ve ever done, writing this much. I love it, *and* it’s absolutely infuriating sometimes! I can’t wait for you to read it in June next year. I am working in fits and starts on some longer essays for ya and will have them out when I can, and thank you so much for your patience and readership.



OK, let’s discuss:

No matter where you are in your exercising experience, do you find it boring while you’re doing it?

Do you find it boring most of the time, all of the time, some of the time, or pretty much none of the time?

And if you keep doing it anyway, what keeps you surging through your boredom?

I have to say, when people tell me they routinely exercise even though they’re bored as hell the whole time, I can’t relate. That’s fine, that makes me no better than you and we’re all wonderfully different creatures who roam this planet. It’s not that I’m shivering with excitement during every workout, but I don’t exactly feel truly bored.

It’s more like some workouts feel especially great, energized, and locked the hell in, and others feel … neutral. Routine. Just a thing I do that keeps me engaged enough, kind of like, idk, cooking an everyday meal for myself — there are enough tasks to do to keep my mind and hands busy but I’m not seeing fireworks burst before my eyes during the experience.

I really enjoy feeling this way about exercise, actually. To me, that’s a sign that it’s habitual, a meaningful part of my life, kind of automatic. I think I don’t feel bored during workouts because 1) if I’m doing a progressive overload routine, there’s always something a little bit different that I’m doing from what I did last time, 2) once the power of the workout kicks in, I feel focused; I have to consider what’s going on with my form, how my body feels, how to avoid injury, and 3) I make fun workout playlists. For real, that’s a huge part of it. Here’s one I always go back to:

If you do find yourself bored during any/most of your workouts, I think that’s fine and normal. I encourage you to consider whether you’re bored because you need some variation in your programming or you could stand to be a little more focused on what you’re doing, but if it’s just boring for you no matter what, I get it. You’re never going to convince me that housekeeping around budgeting and finances isn’t the goddamn dullest task known to man, but I do it so I don’t go broke or to jail for tax fraud. Some things in this life are just not our bag but we do them for the greater good.

What matters, and what I admire you for if you do it anyway, is that you accept and allow yourself to feel bored as you do something good for yourself. Most of us aren’t great at accepting boredom into our lives. I could probably stand to allow for more of it, tbh.

So, discuss: Where are you on the exercise boredom scale? What keeps you coming back anyway? Share this post on Notes or with a pal if you want to hear what other people think!

