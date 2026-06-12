Body Type

Body Type

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anne's avatar
Anne
4h

This is my second summer living in Georgia, and I am SWEATY. My favorite thing to wear is my Halara racer-back dress with the built-in bra. I have it in a couple of colors and I took the cups out. Not needing to wear a bra is the definition of summer comfort to me, and the fabric is so light and sweat-wicking or whatever. I live in those all summer.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Mikala Jamison
Mel's avatar
Mel
5h

I've always been a sandal hater, most of them rub and chafe in weird spots. And the ones that go between your toes are the most uncomfortable thing in the world. Luckily (or unluckily depending on your mindset) I work in a job that requires closed toe shoes and pants.

I like to opt for more flowy fabrics in the summer, giving me a bit more breathing room. And I also live near DC with the absolute worst thing being the under boob sweat. Save me and my girls!! I've heard of some people using talc or baby powder, but I've also heard that can cause cancer :/

Reply
Share
2 replies by Mikala Jamison and others
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mikala Jamison · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture