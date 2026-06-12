Hello! Free post today. I’d love to talk to you in the comments. Share this far and wide to get the convo going.

In case you’ve missed some popular recent posts:

What’s coming up next week:

A guest post from the inimitable Sari Botton!

The (fascinating) results of my “Fitness Gap Relationships” survey.

That one will be behind the paywall, and I think it will be one of the top Body Type reads so far this year. Here’s a discount for an annual subscription, available for 24 hours only, to encourage you to upgrade now.

Summer special

Today’s discussion question:

What do the summer months make you feel and think about your body?

I ask because I’ve historically had a strange relationship to my body in the summer months. The other day my husband — who is not one to flippantly diagnose himself or anyone, so this was surprising — said he wondered if I might have Reverse Seasonal Affective Disorder (Summer SAD). It’s a fair suspicion: Combined with the high heat and humidity of D.C. that tend to make everyone here somewhat miserable, in the summer I deal with atypical bouts of insomnia from circadian rhythm weirdness that screw up my next 48 hours. During summers when I’ve been especially busy on top of this (writing my book last summer; planning The Body Show two summers prior; how summer at one point was deemed the “busy season” at my day job), I’ve been exhausted, un-exercised, and generally more blah in my body.

Anyone else?

That’s why I tried to get a jump on this by starting a few weeks ago to pay a coach to write my workout plans, as I wrote here (which also keeps me accountable; make the wallet do the work, you know?). I’m glad to say I’m going into this summer feeling much better already, and the insomnia is helped by being tired out from exercise. Also, re: the Summer SAD insomnia, one piece of guidance is to close your blinds, etc., and make your place dark starting around 7-8 p.m. I think this will help.

I know, though, that summer can bring about lots of other uncomfortable thoughts and feelings about the body. The need to wear less clothing can make you feel insecure about showing parts of yourself. There’s the Bathing Suit of It All. There are the simple logistics of sweaty body parts — but hey, people with thighs that rub together, I’m going to need you to go buy a pair of Thigh Society Cooling Anti-Chafe Shorts!

These are great; they prevent rubbing and summer swamp ass and also serve as a perfect layer underneath sheer garments when you can’t be bothered to figure out what panty won’t blaze right through your white linen capris.

(None of these links are affiliate or sponcon or whatever, by the way. I don’t even know how to do that stuff, lol. I’m just trying to help you out.)

Another weird summer body thing for me: Shoes. I wage a ferocious battle with sandals every time I need a new pair — you never know if they’re going to rub your sweaty feet into ribbons until you take them out on the town and then if they do, you can’t return them. I’m a heels girl and love a trendy statement shoe for going out or easy day wear, but when I need to pound the pavement for real in something other than sneaks, It’s been a whole thing.

My solutions this summer: Moleskin everywhere. I’m also loving my Teva Original Slim Sandal; I think the slim straps are just a bit less “Dad on vacation” (no offense) than the standard ones. I’m also somewhat bewildered to realize that these slim Crocs sandals are incredibly comfortable and don’t look as horrifying as most Croc products do (mild offense).

For summer workout-ing, I just bought the Nike Pro 365 shorts. Quite comfy, no show-through. A really good deal at $34. I’m 5’6” with thick thighs and wear a 6-8 in most things, and the size M fits well, hits right about mid-thigh, and doesn’t dig in.

For the Bathing Suit of It All, I personally believe you should wear whatever the hell cut or manner of suit you want, no matter your size or shape, but also understand that sometimes a gal needs something utilitarian with some coverage.

This is the best sporty/functional but not ugly one-piece I’ve ever owned. It genuinely looks good on my body and the built-in bra supports my D/DDs. Sorry that it’s on Amazon; I found it years ago and haven’t been able to beat it. If anyone has better suggestions, drop them in the comments.

OK, that’s my arsenal of products that are helping me feel good in my body this summer. Please let me know yours, and let me know what else you’re feeling about your physical self as the temps heat up and the sweat is flowing. What keeps you feeling happy, comfortable, cool, and cute? What do you struggle with? Is there a season when you tend to feel your best, if not now? And if you do feel best in your body in the summer, tell us how!

See you next week for some exciting new posts. Have a great weekend.

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