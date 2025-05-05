Body Type

Body Type

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Erin Shetron's avatar
Erin Shetron
1d

Mikala I am teary reading this. Your questions are so good, this interview is so good, I am just really in awe of you. Currently sending this to all my friends.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mikala Jamison
Erin's avatar
Erin
20h

Excellent interview. I had weight loss surgery in March and am now realising how important muscle is. My muscles have been depleting while trying to recover from surgery and I'm starting to realise how much focus I need to put into strengthening them so I can be stronger, fitter and healthier.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mikala Jamison
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mikala Jamison
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture