Is any woman *not* a little fucked up about her body?
It's OK to be. But where are the women who aren't?
Thanks for reading! (And for sticking with me as I’ve been publishing a bit less lately; I’m working on a book proposal and it’s taking up a lot of time! I’ll be ramping up again soon.)
Do me a favor: Click the ❤️ at the bottom so I get more visibility on Substack. And consider going paid for access to all posts (here’s my archive) an…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Body Type to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.