Let's keep the body conversation going.
Body of Work audience: Thank you, and welcome!
The Body Type newsletter offers thoughtful conversation about the physical self, just like Body of Work. Here you’ll find:
Essays on the current culture around body image, exercise, eating, and weight
Guidance on sane, safe, sustainable ways to move, eat, and think about your body
Discussion posts and chats with 13,000+ other smart, kind readers
As a thanks for being here, you’re invited to join the paid tier at a special attendee-only rate, through March 13:
NOTE: You can’t redeem this code via the Substack app. If this button doesn’t work, open this page in your browser instead.
Thanks for the support! I’m excited to keep thinking and talking about our bodies (in a smart way) with you.
About the author of Body Type, Mikala Jamison:
I write for outlets like The Atlantic, have been a fitness instructor and competitive powerlifter, went through binge eating disorder recovery, and wrote the forthcoming book, The Forever Project: How Exercise Strengthened Me Inside and Out for the Long Haul (out Jan. 2027).
The Forever Project shares my body story and helps you shape yours, too.
You can pre-order The Forever Project now; links to other/indie booksellers coming soon:
You can follow me on Instagram:Mikala Jamison | I’m just a girl, standing in front of an algor…
What I’d love for you to talk to me about: Lifting, your most-rewatched movie, and the best compliments you’ve ever been given about your body (here’s a post about just that).
I’m so glad to have you here.
~Mikala