Body Type

Body Type

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pam B's avatar
Pam B
7d

Oh yes, I now think that that's a filet of David on the box. Not going to believe it's fish again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mikala Jamison
BDM's avatar
BDM
7d

I am personally very grateful for the protein trend bc it makes life a lot easier on me (the center of the universe) bc of my dumb dietary requirements. But I _do_ find it funny when I see something boasting like six grams of protein or whatever. Friends… that's an egg. Just go eat an egg.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mikala Jamison
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mikala Jamison
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture