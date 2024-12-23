It’s been a fabulous year at Body Type: There are nearly 5,000 more subscribers here than in January! Love ya, so glad you’re with us. To close out the year, here are the most popular 2024 Body Type posts, plus a selection of my favorite posts ever.

The most-read Body Type stories of 2024:

I got pissed off about a post written by Virginia Sole-Smith and Sarah Petersen that I can’t believe is still on the internet. They pick apart Hannah Neeleman (Ballerina Farm) in the name of combatting diet culture, but end up displaying utterly shocking misogyny and entirely overcorrecting for the harms of said culture.

“A millennial woman I know recently told me she wants to lose some body fat leading up to her wedding, and said she hated herself for wanting that. That kind of statement — one I hear often, when women confess such feelings to me as if they’ve committed homicide — evinces the millennial body image curse: We are disappointed in ourselves for not being thin but are also disappointed in ourselves for wanting to be.”

“While women in particular are unquestionably held to higher standards and norms around beauty and have historically suffered more under them, you can’t look at the pain in Donald Sutherland’s eyes and tell me that men in general are necessarily less bothered by being deemed unattractive.”

And finally, the most-shared, most-read, and most-commented upon Body Type post ever:

There are numerous commercial, social, and lifestyle aspects that have developed around Pilates that have potentially damaging implications for women’s ideas of what exercise is for and what it can do for them. I examine that and why “Muscle Mommy vs. Pilates Princess” makes me want to walk into the ocean.

Some of my personal favorite non-2024 posts:

Most social media content about eating disorders in men isn't helpful. Here’s what could be.

On manic preoccupations, beauty as self-worth, and raising children in an appearance-obsessed world.

A story about hating exercise, then loving exercise, and what comes in between.

We shouldn't always worry about worrying about dropping a few pounds.

And the first Body Type post ever, from Nov. 28, 2021. It dives into the binge eating struggle that eventually compelled me to start writing about bodies in the first place.

