Welcome to a new week, Body Typers. Time for another discussion post. Here’s the last one. And ICYMI, my most recent full post is below. I’d love you to leave your thoughts there, too, if you’re so inclined (and there’s a chance to get a comped paid subscription in there).

As a reminder, these discussion posts are a place for you to talk to each other — and me, I’ll respond to everything — about topics better suited to chit-chat than a full essay post.

This week’s discussion:

How do you deal with it when you feel envious of another person’s body or bodily habits?

Do you go a little green-eyed monster when your coworker talks about her without-fail 5 a.m. running + green juice routine? Do you get a bit Evil Queen in Snow White about how a friend looks in clothes? Are you flooded with yearning when you see pics of That One Celebrity? It’s OK. Let’s talk about it.

I ask because I think many of us feel envy more often than we’d like to admit, but I don’t think we have to be ashamed about it — we should probably work on lessening it, sure, but it seems pretty natural that we’d compare ourselves to other people’s bodies (and wish we looked like them) in a culture like ours. Women especially are pitted against each other in every conceivable way, and bodies that fit a certain standard are afforded all sorts of quiet and loud advantages. I think a lot of the rage and criticism directed at influencers and celebrities, like I wrote about here …

… is also tied up with envy. Same goes for my view on “Pilates bodies,” like I wrote about here:

As I wrote this, I wondered: Do I have beef with Pilates in part because I feel … left out, or something? As a woman whose genetically predetermined physique is more akin to a construction barrel than a ballerina, am I envious of the Pilates girlies’ bodies? Why, abso-fuckin-lutely, sometimes, thanks in large part to the millennial body image curse!

Of course we might feel envious of the people with the “hottest” bodies — we live in a society where the people with the hottest bodies seem to have the most charmed lives! Even if that’s not true and shouldn’t be anyway, the feeling is real. It’s a long path to pave to get to a culture that’s more accepting of all body types and less image-obsessed, so we’re likely to feel some envy along the way. The issue as I see it is not having that feeling, it’s what we do with it and where we direct its energy.

So that’s what I ask you to consider today. What do you do with envy? Do you just observe it and let it pass? Do you write about it? Talk to someone about it? Think of your own great qualities to hype yourself up instead? Maybe we can give each other some tips.

What I try to do: Constantly consider my own values as a means of building resilience. Basically, the more I think about what matters to me, what I want, what I’m willing to do/sacrifice/ignore/prioritize, the less other people’s bodies and habits bother me or affect me at all. It’s become easier to look at other people’s bodies and habits around them and just think something like, “Good for her. Not for me.”

Last year I wrote about a little mantra that helps me deal with my bodily “flaws”:

I think the same could be applied here. “I don’t like it [‘it’ being that someone else looks ‘better’ than I do] but there it is. Good for them. Now let me focus on me.” Acknowledge it and let it go.

So, let’s hear it — in a world that makes it easy to compare yourself to others, what do you do when you envy other people’s bodies?

