Body Type brings a community of nearly 12,000 readers posts about how people think, talk, and act about bodies nowadays, plus guidance for feeling better in and about your own. It’s published by Mikala Jamison, a writer who’s worked in the fitness industry, been through eating disorder recovery, and loves lifting weights. She also has a book on the way .

The Body Culture Bulletin is a recurring digest of body-focused reading from across the internet. Upgrade to paid (less than a buck a week for the yearly!) to get access to this and future bulletins.

This will cut off in your inbox. Open in your browser to read everything!

Before we dive in, two things:

Catch my interview with Casey Johnston about her new book, A Physical Education!

And don’t forget, we’re in the thick of the Take Your Body Back Initiative! Read for free about what that is, and paid subscribers can read about improving their sleep in the first post, below. The sleep check-in chat opens on May 19!

In this installment of the Body Culture Bulletin, we’ve got Gen Z going to the gym instead of the bar, Met Gala body image reflections + a rapper who needs to log the hell off, Gwyneth eating cheese, an influencer becoming a millionaire by telling other girls how to be skinny, Chinese authorities paying college kids to lose weight, whether a gym rat supplement can make you happier, and much more.

This is a good one, my friends: