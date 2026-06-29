Death to Stock | Danimás

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And in case you missed my most recent post, here’s another where readers tell all:

For Danimás, a publication launched last year that focuses on women’s strength training, I got feedback from women who are using GLP-1 medications and strength training at the same time. They shared similar insights: the medications have helped them exercise more or heal their relationships to exercise, and some fear the stigma and judgement that comes with taking GLP-1s.

One shared that members of her family have reacted judgmentally or will talk about “skinny Ozempic celebrities” in a way that makes her feel uncomfortable; another observed that the people who seem most suspect about GLP-1 use are women “who I’ve always known to be thin.” This didn’t make it into the piece, but I found it interesting:

“Apparently there is a perfect level of thin that people who are on GLP-1’s are required to reach! I didn’t find that anywhere in the drug fact pamphlet or my weight loss program or consultations with medical professionals, but according to these women there is…And I have a sneaking suspicion it is somewhere in the not-thinner-than-them range.)”

(Oof! When I lost a lot of weight years ago, I got at least two comments from women saying that I “had better stop,” because I was approaching “skinnier” than the woman making the comment — even if I wasn’t, really.)

Of course this is only a small snapshot of the GLP-1 experience, and I’ve always been measured (I hope) about my feelings on these medications and intentional weight loss in general: see the fourth paragraph here, for example, and plenty of others in my archive. But given how transformative, for better or worse, these drugs are shaping up to be, I’ll take whatever user insights I can get, and I think you should, too.

Check out some of the piece here, and keep reading at Danimás for the entire thing. Please share in the comments any of your own experiences and opinions, if you’d like!

‘Stop GLP-1 Shaming Me’

The most transformative drug in modern medicine is also one of the most divisive. The growing culture of judgement around GLP-1s makes life uncomfortable for women who inject.

“You’re not using a jab, are you?” So goes the discourse that has become familiar to Elizabeth, a 41-year-old Mounjaro user. She has been using Mounjaro for nine months, and, through a combination of medication and strength training four times a week, she has lost around 45 pounds. The question is usually accompanied by observations, mostly from women, that she’s lost weight.

“I don’t think they were saying this to me because they are concerned for me,” she says. “I think they feel opinionated about this. It grates on them They are voicing what a lot of ‘hard-working, driven’ thin women like them think — but don’t necessarily say. That is: ‘You are cheating. You didn’t do this the right way.’” Elizabeth is experiencing the all-too-familiar narrative that is emerging in popular culture: that GLP-1 medication is a “sneaky short-cut.”

Perhaps naturally for any woman faced with unsolicited body shaming or body surveillance, this makes Elizabeth feel “defensive.” And she’s not the only one. I’ve seen many GLP-1 users online discuss the criticism and judgement they’ve faced for using these medications, and public-facing women like Serena Williams — who revealed she lost more than 30 pounds on Tirzepatide — face the same on a more significant scale.

As a writer who has built my career writing about body culture and body image, I’ve come to realize that much of the discourse lacks the nuance that conversations around the body naturally demand.

Many conversations around GLP-1 use are offered by people who are not taking the medication. Common arguments I see are that use of these medications is in pursuit of extreme thinness; that medications will decimate muscle mass or bone density; that users will surely become starving skeletons. And there I’ll be, like a broken record, repeating and repeating: That’s not always true. Not necessarily. You’re not considering the entire picture.

Why do I care? I’m not a GLP-1 user myself, I haven’t been, and I also don’t plan to be…

Read the rest of the piece at Danimás