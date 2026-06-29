Body Type

Body Type

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Ace of Bayes's avatar
Ace of Bayes
4h

I am not a woman, so I recognize things are different for me. At the same time, I think my experience supports the points you are making here. I lost 90lbs in 2008-9. I kept most of it off over the subsequent 15+ years. Getting to the low point was easy compared to staying at the low point, which was impossible. I gained and lost the same 30 pounds roughly ~10 times between 2009 and 2025. The gaining happened notwithstanding the fact that I knew I "never wanted to go back" and "always had to be on a diet." My appetite was such that it was trivially easy to overeat even the nutritious food that makes up 95+% of my diet. The losing was always an absolute fucking grind. I knew I could do it and I knew how to do it--it just sucked to have to do.

I got a script for tirzepatide in 2025 and it has been transformative for me. I am *effortlessly* at a body weight I would have struggled to maintain pre-GLP1. In the past, I would deny myself foods I love like pizza because of my penchant for overeating--"one slice becomes five slices and eventually those 30lbs come back." Now I can have a single slice of pizza and not be obsessed about whether I can have another.

I've done it the hard way. I understand the self-satisfaction that comes with doing it the hard way. And yet, Tirzepatide is so much better than the hard way. I cannot put myself in the headspace of someone who judges another people who uses an effective tool to improve their lives.

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Don Shafer's avatar
Don Shafer
4h

Mikala, I appreciated this piece, particularly your point that no one should be shamed for making a medical decision with their physician. That feels like an important distinction that's often lost in these conversations.

As I was reading, I found myself wanting a little more discussion of why many people are cautious about GLP-1s in the first place. Your piece understandably focuses on the social stigma surrounding these medications, but I don't think that's the whole story.

Many people's concerns have nothing to do with someone becoming thin. They're asking questions about a powerful new class of drugs that has produced remarkable benefits but also carries well-documented risks and significant unknowns. Gastrointestinal complications, gallbladder disease, pancreatitis, blindness, loss of lean muscle mass, uncertainty about long-term use, weight regain after discontinuation, and the extraordinary speed with which these medications have entered our culture.

I wonder if focusing on the judgment some users experience, the conversation risks overlooking those legitimate medical and ethical questions. It can begin to feel as though people are asked to choose between supporting GLP-1 users and questioning the drugs themselves, when I don't think those positions are in conflict.

One of the things I value about your essay is its nuance. That's why I found myself wishing this piece had spent a little more time holding both truths at once: that people deserve compassion and respect for the choices they make with their doctors, and that one of the most consequential new classes of medications in decades deserves thoughtful public scrutiny as well.

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