elisabeth
6d

i have used WW (lol saving time not taking a stance on Brand Names) a few times over the past 15ish years. didn't keep weight off, gained during / post COVID time so most recently went back on WW march 24. it helped me lose 50 pounds, tracking food really helps me and having veggies/tofu/beans all free as a vegetarian keeps me healthy eating. i love and eat a ton of salad. but i have gained about 15 lbs back over the last year and had months during this time in which i did not track or eat well, yet still paid the monthly bill with money i don't really have so clearly i am some of the problem, not WW. HOWEVER ! it def made me feel uncomy to get emails from the company i have known to encourage weight loss on your own terms creatively etc., now send me emails offering me GLPs. right now i am in place where the goal weight i had nearly 2yrs ago is about 20lbs away and i want SO MUCH to get there with smart eating and regular exercise, taking my time. for me the idea of getting the shot is a siren call i am not tryna hear because for (for meeee not weighing in, ha, ha on anyone else's choice) it feels like giving up or cheating. even writing that makes me question the logic of it but this feeling is there, it's not a cognitive issue. so, even as i struggle with my diet (less so with regular exercise) i guess i am still willing (to pay) to struggle a little longer for the idea of losing that last 20 "myself." 😅

i regularly self censor and delete comments before posting that are barely personal so for me this is really a lot to share but i appreciate someone bringing up the topic !!! thanks for reading to anyone who does!

6d

This is such a refreshing take on the harm reduction angle with weight loss programs. Your point about pairing GLP-1s with actual behavioral support, strength training, and body composition tracking makes total sense – medications alone miss the bigger picture. I've seen freinds struggle when they focused solely on the scale instead of building sustainable habits and muscle. The fact that WW is offering flexibile modes like vacation adjustment shows they're finally thinking about real-world sustainability rather than rigid compliance.

