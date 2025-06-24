Body Type

Body Type

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Caroline Beuley's avatar
Caroline Beuley
2d

Wow! I've always wanted to do one of these storytelling shows, but I think I'd be too nervous! Good for you for doing it -- it sounds like it was awesome!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Mikala Jamison and others
Jon Etherton's avatar
Jon Etherton
3d

Mikala, nicely done! So happy to hear about the progress on the book! Wow! Thank you for letting me part of The Body Show last year.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mikala Jamison
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mikala Jamison
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture