In the meantime I thought I’d give you a little something else. Fun fact: I sometimes do live storytelling shows. That’s where people go onstage to tell true stories from their lives, usually based on a show’s specific theme. Sometimes anyone randomly selected from the audience can tell a story (as is the case for The Moth, a storytelling org you’ve maybe heard of), sometimes the shows are more curated and storytellers are determined ahead of time.

I’ve twice produced my own storytelling show in the D.C. Capital Fringe Festival about bodies and body image, and each time was a highlight of my creative life (it also sold out all eight performances and was a top-rated show in the festival, tyvm). This time last summer I was in full show production mode, but this summer I’m in full book mode. That has me thinking about the history of this work I do about body-related stuff.

The first time I ever spoke publicly about the complexities of my significant body change and my binge eating disorder was in a 2016 storytelling show with First Person Arts in Philadelphia, the theme of which was the word “Lost.” I wouldn’t start this newsletter or dive into the body beat more seriously until 2021, but I’ve realized that this story really was the genesis of my niche. It’s where I attempt to be honest, warts and all, about how weird it is to lose a lot of weight (something I never heard anyone talk about at that point) and how hard it is to have a body, period.

There’s some stuff in this story I wouldn’t say now, and I cringe a little at my stumbles and yammerings and lines that don’t land, but I love this video anyway because it represents the same truth this newsletter does: The business of the physical self is tricky, often infuriating, and for too many years I struggled through it entirely on my own. I realized I’d have a better time trying to process the agony and the ecstasy of my bodily history, and trying to feel better in and about my body, if I engaged in conversation with other people who wanted to do the same thing. I’m really glad that’s what I do now.

