Welcome to Body Type, the newsletter for people who think about their bodies a lot, but in a smart way. That’s you!

Some raves and proof that Body Type is the real deal:

Here’s what Jessica DeFino, leading beauty reporter/critic and writer of FLESH WORLD, has to say about it:

Finally, a body image newsletter that doesn't overcorrect for diet culture. Expect research-backed, common sense takes on the dangers of diet culture rhetoric *and* the absurdity of (some of) the anti-diet culture rhetoric that's risen up to replace it, plus actionable advice for feeling better in and about your body.

Lucy Blakiston of SHIT YOU SHOULD CARE ABOUT is obsessed with it .

Here’s a viral vid about how Body Type is ahead of the game re: thoughtful writing about body-related topics:

@mikala_jamison Mikala Jamison on Instagram: "I’m not saying that The Cut rippe…

And here’s a feature from Substack about how Body Type turned into a book (coming January 2027 — more on that below):

What’s Body Type about?

Two main things:

Body culture : The ways many Americans tend to think, talk, and act lately about body-related topics: weight, exercise, eating, aging, etc.

Body image: How all of the above shapes how you see and think about yourself.

Body Type helps you feel better in and about your body by giving you the chance to read, think deeper, and talk with other thoughtful people about the tricky business of the physical self.

What can I expect as a Body Type subscriber?

Body Type's most popular posts

What do I get for free, and as a paid subscriber?

When they go live, around half the posts here are free and half are paywalled. After a year all posts go behind the paywall, so paid subscribers have full access to the entire archive since November 2021. I publish around 3-5 posts a month.

Posts responding to body culture news and trends are usually free.

How-tos, or posts with more specific advice and guidance (plus some discussion posts) are usually paid.

About Mikala Jamison, the creator and writer of Body Type:

I’ve been a reporter, writer, or editor in newsrooms and for various publications since 2012. After college I started tackling the binge eating disorder I’d been struggling with for years, and then fell in love with strength training and other exercise as a means of connecting with my body again.

Then I worked as a certified group fitness instructor, trained as a competitive powerlifter, and started Body Type to bring some more nuance, honesty, and perspective to the body culture and body image conversations. I’m an event creator and live storyteller, too — I produced The Body Show in D.C. in 2022 and 2024, which sold out its entire run and was a five-star, best of local theater pick.

Basically: I’m a writer, a lifter, and a fan of talking to people and getting them in rooms to talk to each other. Here’s a post that covers it all:

@mikala_jamison Mikala Jamison on Instagram: "I’m just a girl, standing in fron…

Now, what about this book?

The Forever Project (out early January 2027) is a memoir/how-to mashup minus the standard self-help bullshit: It’s the story of how exercise that finally worked for my life helped me become a more generous, compassionate, self-actualized person, and it’ll help you do the same no matter where you are with your own body stuff. My copy editor tells me it is also very funny, and she doesn’t have to say that. More pre-order links (and the cover!) coming soon:

Pre-order: Barnes & Noble

Pre-order: Amazon

Where can I find more of Mikala’s body culture content?

Right this way:

Off-Substack reporting, writing, and features:

Podcast appearances:

Features and interviews in other Substack newsletters:

Thank you so much for being here. If you’re into what’s going on in Body Type, share it with a pal.

Share

Anything else you want to ask or tell me: mikala dot jamison at gmail.